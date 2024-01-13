Understanding the Difference Between Sinulog Festival and Fiesta Señor

Each January, locals and visitors look forward to the Sinulog Festival, hailed as the 'grandest in the country.' Yet, amid the excitement, confusion persists and questions abound: Is Sinulog just another name for Fiesta Señor? 'It is true that most people do not know the difference or that there are separate names being used. Devotees or even most of the people are more familiar with (the) Sinulog Festival than the Fiesta Señor,' said Fr.

Genesis Labana, OSA, director of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño (BMSN) Media Center. Labana pointed out that the only obvious difference between the two are their respective organizers. The Sinulog Festival is spearheaded by the Sinulog Foundation Inc., while the Fiesta Señor is led by Augustinian priests. Sinulog also refers to the cultural aspect of the devotion to the Holy Child. Fiesta Señor pertains to the religious activities of the BMSN led by the Augustinians





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CEBU Gov. Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Gov't over Sinulog venueCEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Government over the venue of the 2024 Sinulog Grand Parade and Showdown. She is now focusing on the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and the overall success of the 2024 Sinulog.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Over 200,000 Devotees Join Penitential Walk with Jesus in Cebu CityOver 200,000 devotees of Señor Sto. Niño walked about 2.1 kilometers, carrying with them an image of the Holy Child from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City during the Penitential Walk with Jesus at dawn Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. Some devotees said the number of participants may be less than that of last year, speculating that the altered route was a factor, but it did not deter the faith of those who carried on with the tradition. Fr. Nelson Zerda, BMSN rector, who celebrated the inaugural opening salvo mass for the Fiesta Señor right after the Walk with Jesus, expressed deep appreciation for the sea of devotees who braved waking up early to take part in the foot procession. The Walk with Jesus began at 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmeña and proceeded to Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, where the nine-day novena masses began at 5:15 a.m. The number this year is less than the 300,000 individuals who joined the Walk with Jesus in 2023. For Zerda, the pilgrimage symbolized the community’s readiness to embrace Señor Sto. Niño

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Metro Manila Film Festival projected to earn P1.2 billion grossThe ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is projected to earn P1.2 billion gross by the end of the extended week, its organizing agency Metro Manila Film Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday, January 9.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Cine de Oro Film Festival IV to Open in Cagayan de Oro CityCagayan de Oro City's premier development film festival, Cine de Oro Film Festival IV, is set to open on December 15. The festival aims to cultivate audiences for local films and encourage filmmakers from across the country.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Jesuit Communications and Metro Manila Film Festival's GOMBURZA Quotes Quran in Last WordsJesuit Communications (JESCOM)’s and Metro Manila Film Festival’s 2nd Best Film GOMBURZA had Padre Mariano Gomes quoting for his last words a gist of this verse from the Quran...

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Offers Hope for Local Cinema IndustryAfter a dismal 2023 for most Philippine movies, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) offers hope for the local cinema industry. The festival has reached its target of P700 million and expects to surpass it easily. The success is attributed to better quality films and active promotion by celebrities.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »