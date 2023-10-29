Undermanned Maroons exact revenge against Blue Eagles

Even without veteran gunner CJ Cansino, the Fighting Maroons defeated the Blue Eagles, 65-60, in the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament in front of 17,406 fans at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.Down by six, Mason Amos hit a booming triple to cut UP's lead to three, 63-60, with 42.9 seconds remaining.
But Ateneo was not able to capitalize on the Fighting Maroons' failed possession, as they were not able to attempt a three-pointer in the next play. Abadiano then made two free throws to ice the game, and that was enough for UP to get their revenge after losing last week's matchup.
Before this, down by 13 in the second half, the Blue Eagles were able to tie the game after a jumper by Jared Brown with still 5:55 remaining in the game. Harold Alarcon stopped the bleeding as he hit a three-pointer in the following possession, and Abadiano extended the lead to five once again after hitting a pull-up jumper at the 4:51 mark
Ateneo then was only down by two after an and-one by JM Credo at the 2:57 mark of the fourth, but Chris Koon made a crucial turnover with still 1:22 remaining. Francis Lopez made a hook shot in their next possession to create a four-point lead, 61-57, and a Harold Alarcon pull-up jumper with only 45.3 ticks left created another six-point lead for UP.