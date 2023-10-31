Undas: A melting pot of Catholic beliefs, indigenous practices

“The dividing lines as to what is Catholic, what is Chinese, what is pagan – all these are blurred when it comes to Undas. You would have, for example, Catholics who offer food for the dearly departed, something that the Chinese and other Asian cultures observe, and that is seen as well in our own pre-colonial and indigenous traditions,” he added.

Anthropologist Nestor Castro described these traditions as “syncretic” or being characterized by a combination of different forms of belief or practice. The celebratory nature of Undas, however, is more similar to Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos or All Soul’s Day, also known as Day of the Dead, which is marked every Nov. 2 and combines both Aztec and Catholic rituals.

“We have family shrines. The belief that our ancestors are watching over us and that they are to be revered, that is very, very Pinoy. The Ilocanos, for example, reserve a plate of food for their ancestors from time to time, not just on Nov. 1. Isabelo de los Reyes even coined a term for this ancient religious belief – anitismo” he added.

In Visayan mythology, there is also Magwayen, the goddess of the sea who is best known as the one who ferried the souls of the dead aboard her “balangay,” a pre-colonial plank boat, toward the underworld.

In Southern Tagalog, the practice is called “pangangaluluwa” where people dressed in white shirts sing songs and carols while asking for coins. The coins collected will then be used to buy candles for common gravestones in cemeteries which serve as markers for unknown, unclaimed or no longer visited graves.

