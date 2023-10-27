Undas 2023: Airport, bus terminal, train, road advisories and schedules

, expects around 1.2 million passengers to fly in, out, and around the country during the 10-day Undas period.

The peak period for outbound flights will be Friday, October 27, until Monday, October 30. The surge of passengers returning to Manila will likely happen around November 4 to 6. Most flights are also expected to be domestic.

Passengers are also reminded that under MIAA's Schedule and Terminal Assignment Rationalization program, flights for some international and domestic airlines have been reassigned to different terminals. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines also activated Malasakit Help Desks across the various commercial airports that it operates. The help desks will serve as a one-stop shop for passenger assistance.

From Monday to Friday, the first LRT1 trains will leave Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station at 4:30 am. The last train from Baclaran Station will leave at 10 pm while the last train from Fernando Poe Jr. Station will leave at 10:15 pm.

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) will follow its regular schedules for weekdays, weekends, and holidays. On October 27 and 31 and November 3, the first trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 4:30 am and 5:05 am, respectively. The last trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 9:30 pm and 10:09 pm, respectively.

On October 29 and 30 and November 1, 2, and 5, the first MRT3 trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 4:38 am and 5:19 am, respectively. The last trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 9:30 pm and 10:09 pm, respectively.

