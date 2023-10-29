UN to vote on ceasefire resolution as Gazans say they have been ‘left in the dark with no connection to the outside world’

United Nations diplomats prepared to vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday, as Israel’s military announced it is “expanding ground operations” in the besieged enclave.

Israel has vowed to continue ground raids over the coming days after ordering the “complete siege” of Gaza in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 terror attack that killed more than 1,400 people and saw some 200 people taken to Gaza as hostages. Ongoing air strikes and a blockade of life-saving fuel have sparked increasingly dire warnings for the 2 million people trapped in the battered enclave.

Emotional speech-making continued Friday with key Arab states, including Egypt, endorsing the resolution. The US, siding with Israel, sharply criticized the effort, calling the resolution “deeply flawed.” headtopics.com

The draft resolution calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” as well as “immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access,” and asks Israel to rescind its order to evacuate northern Gaza.

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, head of the Palestinian Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations, highlighted the climbing death toll among Palestinian civilians, asking the assembly, “Is this the war some of you are defending?” headtopics.com

“Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage. Gaza is on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risks of diseases are looming,” said Phillipe Lazzarini, the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

While the initial aid deliveries have provided food, water and medicine, they have not included fuel, which the UN has said is “paralyzing” its aid operations. UNRWA officials said this week that without fuel, they would be unable to collect and distribute aid that reaches Gaza, warning they would be forced to “wind down” their relief efforts. headtopics.com