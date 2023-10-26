UN report: Cities crucial catalysts for climate action as emissions rise

According to the “Crisis Resilient Urban Futures” report, cities are crucial, given that emissions from developing and emerging economies and markets in Asia, including the Philippines, grew 4.2 percent between 2010 and 2020.

“It is, therefore, critical that cities in Asia and the Pacific are not only at the center of efforts to decarbonize the existing urban systems but also that their local governments and associated national agencies are able to adapt urban growth rapidly to become compatible with zero carbon urban futures,” the report stated.

Countries such as Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Nepal, and Pakistan have introduced incentives for electric vehicles. The report said more sustainable efforts can be undertaken through local revenue sources obtained from various taxes, fees, user charges, penalties, planning and building-related charges, and land-use conversion charges. headtopics.com

In the Philippines, the share of local governments in total government revenues is only 19.4 percent. However, the share of property taxes in local revenue is only 8.2 percent in the country. “The share of property tax in GDP was much lower for countries in the Asia-Pacific region compared to other regions, implying there is significant potential to enhance the collection of property tax in the Asia-Pacific countries,” the report stated.

Quezon City, Unescap said, faced financial distress in 2001 with a budget deficit of P1.4 billion or $25.2 million in statutory claims and other loans. “Digitization played a key role. It helped improve service quality, reduced individual discretion, and enabled revenue collection to be monitored in real time. Using this computerized information, the city cross-checked property transfer tax payments with the Land Registration Authority,” the report said. headtopics.com

