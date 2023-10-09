UN Expert Urges Philippines to Abolish Task Force Targeting Government Critics

A United Nations human rights expert urged the Philippines to abolish an anti-communist task force accused of targeting government critics. The task force, set up by former president Rodrigo Duterte, has frequently labelled activists, lawyers, and journalists as communist sympathisers without evidence.

