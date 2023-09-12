UN Expert Urges Philippine Government to Disband Task Force

An environmental law expert from the United Nations (UN) urged the Philippine government to disband the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), for “operating with impunity.” Ian Fry, the first UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, said in a press conference on Wednesday, November 15.

