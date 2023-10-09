UN Climate Summit President Defends Industry Presence at Negotiations

The president of a pivotal UN climate summit defended on Saturday the large presence of industry representatives at the negotiations, saying private sector engagement was essential to curb global heating.
Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiPope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming.
Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28Oil-rich Gulf states have positioned themselves as both champions of climate innovation and guardians of fossil fuel interests -- a balancing act experts warn could derail action at COP28 in Dubai.
