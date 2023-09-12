UN Climate Conference to Address Global Warming Threat

This year’s UN climate conference, taking place November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, marks the world’s gathering to confront global warming since the first “Conference of the Parties” in 1995. But the world has known for far longer of the existential threat posed by climate change, caused mainly by the burning of fossil fuels. For about 6,000 years before the industrial era, global levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) remained around 280 parts per million (“ppm”).
Several European scientists begin studying how different gases trap atmospheric heat and in the 1890s Svante Arrhenius of Sweden calculates the temperature effect from doubling atmospheric CO2 levels, demonstrating how burning fossil fuels will warm the planet
Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiPope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming.
