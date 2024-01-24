UN Chief Warns Israel: Rejecting Two-State Solution Prolongs Conflict

The United Nations chief warned Israel on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of a two-state solution will indefinitely prolong a conflict that is threatening global peace and emboldening extremists everywhere.

In his toughest language yet on the Israeli-Hamas war, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council that “the right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state must be recognized by all, and a refusal to accept the two-state solution by any party must be firmly rejected.” The alternative of a one-state solution “with such a large number of Palestinians inside without any real sense of freedom, rights and dignity…will be inconceivable,” he said. Guterres also warned that the risks of regional escalation of the conflict “are now becoming a reality,” pointing to Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Pakistan





