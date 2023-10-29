UN chief warns Gaza growing more desperate 'by the hour'

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday warned the situation in Hamas-ruled Gaza is declining rapidly as he repeated desperate appeals for a ceasefire to end the"nightmare" of bloodshed.

After weeks of heavy bombardment of Gaza, which the Palestinian health ministry said has claimed over 8,000 lives, the Israeli army said"stage two" of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday.

"I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief at a scale that meets the needs of the people of Gaza, he said. headtopics.com

Ten Nepali students were killed in Israel during Hamas's attack on October 7, and one Nepali citizen is missing. Nepal has lost nearly a third of its ice in the past three decades, he said, with glaciers melting at record rates.

