UN chief calls for sustainable food systems to deal with climate crisis

The United Nations said the world is “going backwards on our goal of zero hunger by 2030,” with 735 million people going hungry last year and three billion unable to afford a healthy diet.

“Last year, 735 million people went hungry. More than 3 billion cannot afford a healthy diet,” said the UN chief in a video message, adding that “we are going backward on our goal of zero hunger by 2030.”

“When nutritious food is out of reach because of cost or geography; when bodies are eaten away by hunger; when parents watch helplessly as their children suffer and even die from a lack of food,” this is nothing less than “a human tragedy—a moral catastrophe—and a global outrage,” Guterres said. headtopics.com

He emphasized the role of governments in ensuring access to nutritious food, saying that while they have a responsibility to provide it, many governments lack the resources to do so.For that, explained the UN chief, massive investment, innovation, science, and technology are essential –to build “sustainable food systems in harmony with nature and addressing the climate crisis.”

“Your committee’s work is critical to this process. From reimagining agri-food systems, to boosting the collection and use of data, to ensuring that the needs of women and girls are at the heart of all that we do.” headtopics.com

