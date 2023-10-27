UN chief appoints 39-member panel to advise on intl governance of AI

The UN chief told a news conference the gender-balanced, geographically diverse group, which spans generations will issue preliminary recommendations by the end of the year and final recommendations by the summer of 2024. The recommendations will feed into the UN Summit of the Future, which world leaders will attend in September 2024.

“In our challenging times, AI could power extraordinary progress for humanity,” Guterres said, adding that its transformative potential for good “is difficult even to grasp.” But he said: “The potential harms of AI extend to serious concerns over misinformation and disinformation; the entrenching of bias and discrimination; surveillance and invasion of privacy; fraud, and other violations of human rights.”

It is already clear, Guterres said, that malicious use of AI “could undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion, and threaten democracy itself.” Guterres said right now AI expertise is concentrated “in a handful of companies and countries,” which could lead to deeper global inequalities “and turn digital divides into chasms.” What’s needed, he said, is coordinated global action. headtopics.com

The UN said the formation of the body, with experts from government, the private sector, the research community, civil society and academia marks a significant step in its efforts to address issues of AI international governance and will help bridge existing and emerging initiatives. APWorld

Israel-UN spat intensifies after Secretary General says Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’A furious diplomatic spat between Israel and the United Nations has broken out, with Israeli officials calling for the resignation of Secretary General Antonio Guterres after he said Hamas’ October 7 attacks on the country “did not happen in a vacuum. Read more ⮕

UN chief regrets 'misrepresentations' of his Mideast remarksUNITED NATIONS, United States - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday rejected the 'misrepresentations' of his remarks a day earlier on Palestinian grievances that infuriated Israel, which has vowed to retaliate against the world body. Read more ⮕

A list of mass killings in the United States since JanuarySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Metro Pacific unit acquires 60% stake in Lucena United Doctors HospitalDefining the News Read more ⮕

New US rocket Vulcan Centaur set to launch on December 24WASHINGTON, United States - A new US rocket, United Launch Alliance (ULA)'s Vulcan Centaur, is to make its maiden flight on Christmas Eve with a payload that includes a private lunar lander. Read more ⮕

Philippines turns its back on Chinese loans for three railway projectsAsked whether the tensions between China and the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea have influenced loan negotiations, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista had his doubts Read more ⮕