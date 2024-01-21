Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Worried About Trump's Return to White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses concern over the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House, calling his claim to stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours 'very dangerous'. Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Kyiv if he can fulfill his promise.





