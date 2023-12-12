Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Visit to US Faces Funding Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill to a darker mood than when he swooped in last winter for a hero’s welcome, as the Russian invasion is grinding into a third year and US funding hangs in balance. Zelenskyy’s visit Tuesday comes as President Joe Biden’s request for an additional $110 billion US aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs is at serious risk of collapse in Congress.

Republicans are insisting on strict US-Mexico border security changes that Democrats decry as draconian in exchange for the overseas aid. “It is maddening,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close ally of Biden, of the stalemate





