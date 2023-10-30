Ukrainian forces hit Russia's air defense system in Crimea

Kyiv has increased attacks on the Black Sea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, since it launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces earlier this summer. 'The Armed Forces successfully hit a strategic object of the air defense system on the western coast of occupied Crimea,' the army's strategic communications unit said on social media. It gave no further details and Russia gave no official comment.

It alleged that Ukraine had launched two United States ATACMS missiles that fell near the village of Olenivka, on Crimea's western coast. Russian forces were not able to down the missiles, 'but thanks to measures taken earlier there was no serious damage,' it said.The social media account alleged that 'half an hour later,' Black Sea Fleet sailors found three Ukrainian naval drones near the city of Sevastopol.

