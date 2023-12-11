Ukraine's Zelensky to Meet with Biden and Republicans in Washington

Ukraine's President Zelensky is set to meet with President Biden and Republican leaders in Washington to discuss the need for more aid in the fight against Russia. The visit comes amid warnings that aid will run out in weeks.





US running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight against RussiaWhite House officials warn that the United States is running out of resources to support Ukraine in its war against Russia due to lack of funding and time. The Biden administration had requested $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security, but the package was rejected by Republicans. Without congressional action, the US will be unable to provide weapons and equipment for Ukraine, increasing the likelihood of Russian victories.

Renewing military talks to top Biden agenda with XiWASHINGTON, D.C.: Restoring dialogue between the United States and Chinese militaries as tensions persist will be the priority for US President Joe Biden when he meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday, a senior White House official said on Sunday.

Xi, Biden to talk 'global peace, development' at summitBEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden will discuss 'global peace and development' at a summit this week in San Francisco, Beijing said on Monday.

Biden prioritizes restoring US-China military dialogueUS President Joe Biden aims to restore military-to-military ties with China to manage competition responsibly and prevent conflicts.

Biden, Xi to discuss communication and competition at APEC meetingThe White House announced that President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to discuss strengthening communication and managing competition. This will be their first face-to-face meeting in a year, aimed at curbing tensions between the two superpowers.

U.S. President Biden meets Defense Department leadersU.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022.

