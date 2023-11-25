Ukraine Downs 74 Russian Attack Drones in Record-Breaking Attack

Ukraine said it downed 74 out of 75 Russian attack drones in the biggest drone attack since the invasion. The majority of the drones were downed over Kyiv, causing power cuts and damage. The attack occurred on Holodomor Remembrance Day.





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine says hit Russian air defence system in CrimeaKYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine said it had struck part of Russia's air defence system in annexed Crimea overnight, as Moscow said it repelled a major attempted missile strike on the peninsula on Monday.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

3 Filipino crew hurt after Russian missile hits cargo ship in Ukraine's Black SeaThree Filipino crewmen were hurt after a Russian missile hit a cargo ship in Ukraine's Black Sea, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirms.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

Russian missile injures 4 Filipino seafarers aboard vessel near Ukraine’s OdesaOne Filipino receives treatment in an Odesa hospital for a fractured hand, while three suffer minor injuries

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Ukraine says Russian attacks easing around embattled townKYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine said Thursday that Russian assaults on the nearly encircled eastern town of Avdiivka had eased as the Kremlin rejected Kyiv's assessment that the 20-month conflict was deadlocked.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine strikes shipyard in Russian-annexed CrimeaKYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine fired cruise missiles at a shipyard on the east coast of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, damaging a ship and causing debris to fall on a dock, Russia said Sunday.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

4 Pinoys hurt in missile attack in UkraineFour Filipino seafarers injured in a Russian missile attack in Ukraine are now out of harm’s way, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »