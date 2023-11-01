UK rips up state guarantees on nearly 1 billion pounds of COVID-19 loans

Previously unreported figures obtained by Reuters under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show that the state-owned British Business Bank (BBB) – which administers the loan schemes – has removed state guarantees from 10,786 loans worth a combined 979 million pounds as of October 11, shielding taxpayers from some losses.

Public officials have ratcheted up their scrutiny of the schemes to try to ensure better value for money, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, just as ministers review strained state finances ahead of a key

Lenders who answered government calls to keep credit flowing to Britain’s shell-shocked economy from 2020 did so via three main schemes. The largest and most controversial, the “Bounce Back Loan” (BBL) scheme, delivered 47 billion pounds and was specially designed to help Britain’s smallest firms stay afloat.

The guarantees have been removed for a variety of reasons, the BBB said, including due to data corrections, application errors resulting in “duplicate” funds being sent to companies, as well as infringements of scheme rules.

All the lenders that participated in the emergency loan schemes have been subject to at least one audit, the BBB said.Reuters requested a breakdown of state guarantee removals by lender, but this was rejected by the BBB on the grounds this could be “prejudicial to their commercial interests.” Lender views were canvassed on potential disclosure and they agreed on this, the BBB said.

