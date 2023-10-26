UK police officers fired over black athletes' stop and search

LONDON (AFP) -- The capital's Metropolitan Police said they were dismissed after a misconduct panel determined they had lied about smelling cannabis in the car that British athlete Bianca Williams and her Portuguese sprinter partner Ricardo Dos Santos were travelling in.

The force, which has faced a slew of scandals in recent years that have rocked confidence in British policing, reiterated the apology after Wednesday's verdict. "Mr. Dos Santos and Ms. Williams deserved better and I apologize to them for the distress they have suffered."

The hearing's chairwoman said their conduct had breached standards of professional behavior in respect of honesty and integrity, which amounted to gross misconduct. The Met said at the time that they were satisfied, after reviewing footage from social media and bodycam footage, that the officers acted appropriately. headtopics.com

Last year, the police standards watchdog said that British forces disproportionately stopped and searched people from Black, Asian and other ethnic minority backgroundsMeanwhile, the force -- Britain's biggest with nearly 35,000 officers -- is imposing broader reforms after a review reported earlier this year that it is institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

Read more:

manilabulletin »

Alcaraz announces return in time for Paris MastersSpanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, that he will take part in the Paris Masters and ATP Finals, following his recovery from injury. Read more ⮕

Palace: No plansfor Oct. 31 holidayDefining the News Read more ⮕

PCSO Lotto Results | Oct. 24, 2023PCSO Lotto Results | Oct. 24, 2023 Read more ⮕

LOOK: PVL2023 standings, as of Oct. 24, 2023PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference Read more ⮕

Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Oct. 25, 2023Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Oct. 25, 2023 Read more ⮕

MMDA suspends number coding on Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and 2THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said that the number coding traffic scheme is suspended on October 30 and November 1 and 2. Read more ⮕