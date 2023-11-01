Uganda court fines US couple in child torture case after plea

Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer were arrested last year and initially charged with “aggravated trafficking” and committing “aggravated torture” against the boy over a two-year period starting in December 2020.

They denied committing torture and child trafficking — which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment — but pleaded guilty to charges including cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment, working illegally and unlawful stay in Uganda.

The high court in Kampala ordered the pair to pay fines amounting to around 9.3 million Ugandan shillings ($2,460). They were also ordered to pay the victim compensation of 100 million Ugandan shillings after the prosecution dropped the earlier charges following the plea bargain agreement.

Justice Alice Komuhangi told the court that since the couple “pleaded guilty to the charges and wasted no court time, I convict you and sentence you”, with the husband also convicted of child neglect. The pair were arrested last December after the nanny of the child — who attended a special needs school — reported “repeated unbecoming inhumane treatment” to local police, according to official documents.

When officers raided their house in December, police claimed to have found CCTV evidence showing that the child was forced to squat in an “awkward position,” served only cold food and made to sleep on a “wooden platform, without a mattress or bedding”.

Court documents subsequently revealed that the evidence was gathered from video filmed by the child’s nanny on her phone.Activist Proscovia Najjumba asked how the couple were allowed to “walk away” after accepting they “mistreated a child”.

