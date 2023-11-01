UFC to hold first event in China since pandemic

It did not say which fighters will be involved but it will include bouts in the Road to UFC, in which rising talents compete to win UFC contracts.UFC has a state-of-the-art training and performance center in Shanghai.

"To be able to host this event back where it all started, in this incredible city... is a fitting way to write the next chapter of the growth of MMA in China," said UFC senior vice president Kevin Chang.

China imposed tight travel and quarantine restrictions in early 2020 to staunch the spread of the pandemic. The policy led to the cancellation of most international sports events in the country until Beijing abruptly lifted curbs late last year.

