UC routs Cobras, nabs solo lead

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters grabbed the solo lead in the standings of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate basketball tournament after they manhandled the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras, 73-57, on Sunday evening, Oct. 29, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.The win pushed UC’s win-loss record to 6-0, giving them a slight edge over the reigning champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers, which owns a 5-0 card.

Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons entered the win column after beating the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons, 66-60. The Blue Dragons and the Maroons now own similar 1-6 records.High school divisionIn the high school competition, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers clobbered the Don Bosco Greywolves by an astounding 93 points, 133-40.The Trailblazers, though, still fell way short of the league’s record for largest margin of victory.

