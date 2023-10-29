UAAP: FEU women sweep round 1 of chess after beating UP

MANILA -- Far Eastern University completed a first-round sweep after dominating University of the Philippines, 3-1, in Round 6 of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Chess Championships at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Saturday.

The Lady Tamaraws went undefeated in six matches in the first half of the season and established a sizable lead heading into the second half of the season. They currently have 12 match points and will take a bye in Round 7.

Defending champion National University is currently in second place with seven match points, while De La Salle University took third place with four match points. Woman National Master Mhage Sebastian continued her rampage for FEU as she scored her fifth straight win after defeating Geraldine Guyo on Board 3 in 49 moves of a rook endgame. headtopics.com

Woman National Master Bea Mendoza also registered her first win over Katherine Bunao on Board 4 after forcing her rival to resign after 53 moves of a rook endgame. Women National Masters Vic Glysen Derostas and Mary Joy Tan then shared the points with UP's Precious Ferrer and Jallen Agra on Board 1 and 2, respectively, to complete FEU's victory.Woman National Master Alleny Doroy led the way with a victory on Board 1 over Jiessel Marino , which was complemented by Nastaja Balabbo's triumph over Aleck Saniego on Board 4.

Jesca Docena secured NU's win with a draw on Board 3 against Kristine Flores , as Princess Ballete fell to Ma. Elayza Villa on Board 2.Checy Telesforo and Arena FIDE Master Sara Olendo scored the points for the Lady Green Woodpushers after securing wins over Joannah Olay and Rohanisah Buto on Board 1 and 3, respectively. headtopics.com

UST's Josemier Panol and Patricia Bernardo forced a tie after defeating Francois Magpily and Rinoa Sadey on Board 2 and 4, respectively.

