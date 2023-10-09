UAAP Commissioner's Office moves past controversy on officiating

The Commissioner’s Office of the UAAP is keen on getting past the recent flurry of comments and statements on officiating in the league, after Adamson head coach Nash Racela questioned the refereeing in recent ball games. Racela, who had qualms on how the game was called when they faced the Ateneo Blue Eagles last November 12, where his Falcons were called for 25 fouls, turning into 31 free throws for the Katipunan-based squad.

After the game, the UAAP issued a warning for the Adamson coach’s statements, but didn’t hand him any suspensions or fines. This was because Racela had written an apology to the league. But Racela continued to stir the pot, posting his whole response to the UAAP ’s letter. The whole fiasco also drew the ire of Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin . When all has been said and done, UAAP Acting Commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa said that they are now shifting their focus to what’s ahead and deem the whole brouhaha over and done wit





Read more: PHİLSTARNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: UAAP: FEU fends off DLSU to star UAAP women’s hoopsFar Eastern University victoriously opened the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: UAAP: FEU fends off DLSU to start UAAP women’s hoopsFar Eastern University victoriously opened the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: It’s championship or nothing for DLSU, says RobinsonDe La Salle University will have a fresh start in the incoming UAAP Season 86.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: UAAP execs vow integrity in officiatingThe new leadership of the UAAP assured fair officiating in Season 86.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: LOOK: NU Bulldogs defeat the UE Red Warriors, 68-49UAAP Season 86NU Bulldogs defeat the UE Red Warriors 68-49Player of the GameOMAR JOHN (NU)

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: LOOK: FEU Tamaraws defeat the Adamson Falcons, 49-46UAAP Season 86FEU Tamaraws defeat the Adamson Falcons 49-46Player of the GameLJAY GONZALES (NU)

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »