UAAP Commissioner's Office moves past controversy on officiating

The Commissioner’s Office of the UAAP is keen on getting past the recent flurry of comments and statements on officiating in the league, after Adamson head coach Nash Racela questioned the refereeing in recent ball games. Racela, who had qualms on how the game was called when they faced the Ateneo Blue Eagles last November 12, where his Falcons were called for 25 fouls, turning into 31 free throws for the Katipunan-based squad.
After the game, the UAAP issued a warning for the Adamson coach’s statements, but didn’t hand him any suspensions or fines. This was because Racela had written an apology to the league. But Racela continued to stir the pot, posting his whole response to the UAAP ’s letter. The whole fiasco also drew the ire of Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin . When all has been said and done, UAAP Acting Commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa said that they are now shifting their focus to what’s ahead and deem the whole brouhaha over and done wit
