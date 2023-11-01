UAAP coaches welcome break from grueling schedule

“I don't think it's just an accident. Marami doon is because napapagod narin sila so this will be a good break for not just us but for the whole UAAP.” National University’s Jolo Manansala (groin) and Steve Nash Enriquez (jaw), JD Cagulangan (quad) and CJ Cansino (flu) of the University of the Philippines are also nursing injuries. Enriquez is expected to be out for a month while Cagulangan and Cansino are anticipated to return in the resumption of play this Saturday after a week-long break.

The Lastimosa-less Adamson, which is tied with Ateneo at 4-5 for the No. 4 spot, resumes its drive against the listless University of Santo Tomas (1-8), while the Blue Eagles take on the second-running Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday.

