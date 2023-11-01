UAAP break: Lull before storm

“I don’t think it’s just an accident. Marami doon is because napapagod na rin sila so this will be a good break for not just us but the whole UAAP.” “So we should all pray that, I know God probably doesn’t care too much about basketball, and I would not blame Him for that, but you know, if a quantum of prayers help our players stay healthy, that’s a good thing,” said Ateneo’s Tab Baldwin after a narrow 65-60 loss to the crippled UP side.

On Sunday, leader UP (8-1) collides with streaking La Salle (6-3) while Far Eastern U (3-6) and University of the East (3-6) battle in a key match-up to stay in Final Four contention.At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory... The Texas Rangers unleashed an early barrage in an 11-7 defeat of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to move within one victory of a first-ever World Series title.

John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...

