U.S. Sends Warships and Aircraft to Assist Israel in Response to Hamas Attack

Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needed to respond. A second U.S. carrier strike group departs from Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. Scores of aircraft are heading to U.S. military bases around the Middle East. Special operations forces are now assisting Israel’s military in planning and intelligence. The first shipment of additional munitions has already arrived.
More is expected, soon. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will arrive in Israel Friday to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss what else the U.S. can provide. For now, the buildup reflects U.S. concern that the deadly fighting between Hamas and Israel could escalate into a more dangerous regional conflict
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 7. / 67,76 Read more »
Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »