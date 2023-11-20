U.S. Sends Warships and Aircraft to Assist Israel in Response to Hamas Attack

Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needed to respond. A second U.S. carrier strike group departs from Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. Scores of aircraft are heading to U.S. military bases around the Middle East. Special operations forces are now assisting Israel’s military in planning and intelligence. The first shipment of additional munitions has already arrived.

More is expected, soon. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will arrive in Israel Friday to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss what else the U.S. can provide. For now, the buildup reflects U.S. concern that the deadly fighting between Hamas and Israel could escalate into a more dangerous regional conflict





cebudailynews » / 🏆 23. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza two days into Israel ground opsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

Korean-American singer Eric Nam gets threats, cancels show after liking Israel-Hamas war postKorean-American singer Eric Nam said he received threats after liking a post related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

From Hamas-Israel war to regional escalation with IranTHE Hamas-Israel war is inflaming tensions within and around Israel. It could escalate across the region. Was that the actual objective? And how does the Philippines figure in the story?

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

US says burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civiliansIsrael's military has been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, where health officials in the Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people have already died.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 7. / 67,76 Read more »

Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostagesHamas's armed wing said Saturday it was ready to release the hostages it abducted during its shock attack on October 7 if Israel freed all Palestinians held in its prisons.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »