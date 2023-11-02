U.S. Fed keeps key interest rate at 22-year high of 5.25-5.5 pct

The U.S. central bank has left the door open to another rate hike as the world's largest economy is strong and core inflation remains well above its target of 2 percent. It also noted job growth is "strong." While touching on the need to assess incoming economic data, the committee reiterated it is "prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of (its) goals."

Despite the Fed's strenuous efforts to tame price increases by raising interest rates repeatedly, the U.S. economy grew an annualized 4.9 percent in real terms from July through September, official data showed last week.

The Labor Department said in mid-October that so-called core prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, climbed 4.1 percent in September from a year earlier, although the figure marked its smallest increase in two years.

