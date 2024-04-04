Two villagers wounded in crossfire between feuding Moro groups

Two villagers were badly wounded in the crossfire between two feuding Moro groups in Mamasapano , Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday night. The victims, Miden Sabpa Dalana and Mohamiden Midtimbang Dasil, were trapped in the middle of two groups armed with M14 and M16 assault rifles. The clash occurred in a secluded area in Barangay Pembalkan .

The groups are identified with the allies Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, known for their involvement in deadly bombings in Central Mindanao since 2014

