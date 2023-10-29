[Two Pronged] I want to break up with my lesbian partner, but still want to see her daughter

Rappler’s Life and Style section runs an advice column by couple Jeremy Baer and clinical psychologist Dr. Margarita Holmes.

Just a bit of history: We’re a same sex couple. Three years into our relationship we broke up, my partner dated a guy and got pregnant, but they didn’t stay together. We got back together while she was stillI am not worried about breaking up with my partner. I fell out of love a long time ago (I guess I shouldn’t have gone back to her in the firstI don’t think co-parenting is possible, knowing my partner. It will beDisputes over children during a breakup are unfortunately a common story.

A potential ray of sunshine may be that with the passage of time Cora will come to realize that her daughter’s well-being is best served by seeing you rather than cutting off all communication. If you place the child at the center of your separation discussions, you may find that Cora is more flexible than you currently imagine. headtopics.com

Actually, separation anxiety, which implies a disorder due to an overly intense (and oftentimes unrealistic) fear of losing a loved one, is the wrong description for your grieving about the (seemingly inevitable) loss of your daughter.

