Two new coral reefs and seamounts discovered in the Galapagos Islands

PH muaythai team bags one gold, two silvers in World Combat GamesThe pair of Rhichein Yosorez and Alyssa Kylie Mallari displayed impressive techniques to nab the gold medal in the mixed mai muay event with a score of 9.20 points. Read more ⮕

Visayas command deploys two helicopters in Negros Oriental for BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

One-two showing for Team Philippines in muay thaiRhichien Yosorez and Alyssa Mallari struck gold in muay thai over the weekend for the Philippines’ second mint in the World Combat Games at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

Fire hits two school campuses in Maguindanao del NorteA four-classroom building was destroyed while another was partially damaged by fires that hit two school campuses in Maguindanao del Norte before dawn Saturday, both designated polling sites for Monday’s synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕

Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza two days into Israel ground opsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Biden urges Middle East leaders to consider two-state solution after warWASHINGTON, D.C.: As the 3-week-old Israel-Hamas war enters what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says could be a 'long and difficult' new stage, President Joe Biden is calling on Israeli and Arab leaders to think hard about their eventual postwar reality. Read more ⮕