Turning Sunday brunch into culinary opulence at Fili Café

Fili Café has certainly taken up the challenge of bringing a new definition to a “king-sized breakfast,” with its offerings of champagne, lobster, lechon fresh from the roaster, lamb, and an array of seafood.The well-loved Fili Café has remained true to the Fili Hotel’s brand of opulence, a five-star hotel that boasts genuine Filipino hospitality, located in the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City. Opening their dining room for brunch on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of these are created by the expert hands of its Korean chef.Various types of kimchi, sushi, sashimi, and dumplings are all freshly made daily in the Fili Café kitchen. Central Asian and Southeast Asian food takes the spotlight with Biryani rice, lamb skewers, and a creative Nasi Goreng and Noodle Station for those seeking the Asian culinary adventure.

