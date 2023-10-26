Tuloy-tuloy ang mga nagkapera agad-agad!

Bea Alonzo, Rodjun Cruz, and Andrea Torres to spread love in Davao City this Oct. 27The right kind of love will surely be felt as GMA Regional TV brings the cast of “Love Before Sunrise” — to Davao City this Friday, Oct. 27. Read more ⮕

Pagbaha sa Davao City gipanukaran
SunStar Publishing Inc.

Davao City councilor to probe swell of illegal settlers in watershed area
A city councilor here is calling for an investigation on the increase in the number of illegal settlers in a watershed area near Tamugan River in Tugbok District following reports that its water level has gone down recently.

New course for Ironman 70.3 Davao 2024
The Ironman 70.3 Davao will return on August 11, 2024, with a new course that will feature the newly-inaugurated Davao City Bypass Coastal Road and will be staged from Davao City to Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Rep. Duterte defends FPRRD from complaint filed by party-list solon
DAVAO CITY – Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte defended his father, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, from the complaint filed against him by a party-list lawmaker against him.

Comelec 11, Davao police start 'Oplan Baklas'
Police personnel from various police stations in Davao City commenced the "Oplan Baklas" by removing campaign materials put up outside the designated common poster areas in the city.