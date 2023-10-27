Tuao’s 1st Endurocross makes waves in PAPPABALAT 2 fest

TUAO, Cagayan – The vibrant and joyful PAPPABALAT 2 Festival has shaped the booming town of Tuao, as it celebrated anew the feast of Sto. Angel Dela Guardia on September 24 to October 2.

Mayor William N. Mamba said the nine-day PAPPABALAT 2 Festival is a celebration of thanksgiving and appreciation for the good life that residents of Tuao have been blessed with all these years. The yearly tree-planting activity organized by Governor Manuel N. Mamba and Mayor Mamba served as the first salvo in Tuao East and Tuao West.

As part of the Tuao Patronal Fiesta celebrations, several local products from the different barangays were on show during the opening of the Trade Fair (Garden Fair), which transformed the area into “Little China Town.” headtopics.com

In light of this, preparations are being made to revitalize Chinatown along Calle Commercio with the Department of Tourism funding the park, road and arc. The 24 gorgeous contestants for Little Miss Tuao 2023 and the 17 stunning contestants for Miss Tuao search were among the future stars of the town on display. The excitement was palpable as these young women, who are brimming with hopes and aspirations, personified the vibrant energy, rich culture, and promising future of Tuao town.

The inaugural Endurocross competition, which was organized by Mayor Mamba with his son William Bill M. Mamba, the race chief director, took place in barangay Lallayug. Spectators were enthralled as they watched motorcycle riders race across the challenging course that included arid terrain and wooded areas. headtopics.com

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Veteran swimmer Gawilan cops 1st PH gold in Asian Para GamesHANGZHOU – Veteran para swimmer Ernie Gawilan achieved the coveted golden breakthrough for Team Philippines Tuesday night, retaining the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 crown in runaway fashion at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships here. Read more ⮕

Veteran swimmer Gawilan cops Team PHL 1st gold medal in Hangzhou 4th Asian Para Games VETERAN swimmer Ernie Gawilan achieved the coveted golden breakthrough for Team Philippines on Tuesday night by retaining his men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 crown almost unchallenged at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships in China. Read more ⮕

Comelec abides by SC ruling, to declare Uy as Zamboanga del Norte 1st district repTHE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will declare Robert 'Pinpin' Uy as the duly elected representative of the first district of Zamboanga del Norte over former congressman Romeo Jalosjos, abiding by a Supreme Court ruling and putting an end to the congressional dispute in the province. Read more ⮕

MOUs signed to expand durian market, productionThe signing of memorandum of understandings (MOUs) to expand the market and production of the Davao durian highlighted the second day of the 1st Philippine Asia Durian Summit on Thursday. Read more ⮕

All set for Dominance cagefestHigh level grassroots action takes centerstage when the 1st Dominance Premier Basketball League powered by Sailun Tire comes off the wraps on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Read more ⮕

Ylanan makes international debut vs. FreitasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕