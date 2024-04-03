Tsunami Warning Raised in Northern Luzon After Powerful Earthquake in Taiwan

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised a tsunami warning over four areas in northern Luzon after a powerful earthquake rattled Taiwan. The areas under the tsunami warning are the Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela provinces.

Taiwan experienced a major earthquake, described as the strongest in 25 years, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island and parts of southern Japan.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tsunami warning up over 4 northern Luzon areas after Taiwan quakeA tsunami warning has been issued over four areas in northern Luzon following Wednesday morning's strong earthquake in Taiwan, PHIVOLCS said.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Taiwan’s bicycle industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Taiwan’s Bicycle Industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanThe “Taiwan Excellence” initiative, executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the mandate of the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA), has long supported the “Tour de Taiwan,” an international cycling race around Taiwan that showcases Taiwan’s scenic beauty and industrial...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Taiwan, tsunami warnings issued in the Philippines, JapanThe Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issues a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Phivolcs: 7.5-magnitude quake hits Taiwan; tsunami warning raised in 4 provincesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Northeast monsoon persists, affects more areas in LuzonMANILA, Philippines: Contrary to the prediction of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) that the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' will end soon, the weather system persists and is affecting more areas in Luzon including Metro Manila.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »