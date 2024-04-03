Tsunami warning issued in northern Luzon after strong earthquake in Taiwan

A tsunami warning has been issued over four areas in northern Luzon following Wednesday morning's strong earthquake in Taiwan, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said. According to PHIVOLCS, the tsunami warning was up over Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, llocos Norte, and Isabela. A Reuters report, citing Taiwan central weather administration, said the magnitude of 7.2 hit Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, on Wednesday morning.

The strong quake knocked out power in several parts of the city, according to a Reuters witness. PHIVOLCS said the coastal areas in the Philippines fronting the Pacific ocean are expected to experience high tsunami waves, and advised people in the concerned coastal areas to immediately evacuate. “The people in the coastal areas of the following provinces are STRONGLY ADVISED TO IMMEDIATELY EVACUATE to higher grounds or move farther inland,” PHIVOLCS said

