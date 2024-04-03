Tsunami warning canceled in northern Luzon after Taiwan earthquake

The tsunami warning issued for four areas in northern Luzon due to the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Taiwan on Wednesday has been canceled, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said. In an update at 10:33 a.m., PHIVOLCS announced the cancellation of the tsunami warning which was released at 8:17 a.m.

"Based on available data of our sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded since 07:58 AM up until this cancellation," PHIVOLCS said. "With this, any effects due to the tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-PHIVOLCS has now canceled all Tsunami Warnings issued for this event," it added. Earlier, PHIVOLCS warned that tsunami may hit Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, llocos Norte, and Isabela. The first tsunami waves were forecasted to arrive between 08:33 a.m. to 10:33 a.m. (PST). The magnitude

