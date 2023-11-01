Truth betrayed: The dangerous game of trusting terrorists

The statements from Gaza’s Ministry of Health were welcomed and re-echoed, while the fact checking from Israel was faced with unwarranted contempt. The stark contrast in treatment underscores a glaring double standard. In democracies like Israel, health officials are impartial civil servants, but in Gaza, allegiance to Hamas takes precedence. The evidence points to a deliberate distortion of facts in service to a terrorist organization’s agenda.

One cannot help but question when the press and the international community will cease to place unwavering trust in Hamas. How can those who live by a moral code that endorses the murder of innocents be seen as reliable and fair-minded conveyors of facts?

For those who fall into the “blame Israel first” category, not even recordings of two Hamas terrorists discussing Islamic Jihad’s misfired rocket during the incident, visual evidence or verification by the Pentagon and numerous independent analysts seem to suffice.

The only thing worse than having to assault an entrenched enemy force is to assault one hiding out in tunnels. I met Delfin Wenceslao Jr. sometime in 2017 at one of the events of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce. I was board member of the chamber that year and Del was an active participant in our many events.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.