Truth about tarot: Debunking common misconceptions about tarot reading

and manifestation mantras, it’s about time we demystify the art of tarot reading – a form of cartomancy where practitioners use tarot cards to gain insight into the past, present, or future.founder of Mysterium Philippines and a professional tarot reader for the past 27 years, agrees that tarot reading has been gaining more popularity in the Philippines lately.
According to Rob, tarot can be practiced by anyone, regardless of religion, background, or spiritual development. One’s intuitive potential can be developed and celebrated in a safe and professional environment, such as Mysterium Philippines.Your “intuitive self” – the deepest, most true self within you – can be honed, Rob said.
Basically, learning to read the tarot is a very intuitive skill that anyone can learn. You don't need to have a third eye – anyone can learn how to read the tarot with the proper dedication and commitment. However, aspiring tarot readers must also remember that failure is inevitable.
“I give it a certain level of reverence, just like you would give respect to your company. This is your job. This is your community. So if somebody’s vandalizing the walls of your office, you’ll say, ‘Hey, that’s important to me. Please show respect,’ but I don’t think you pray to the logo,” Rob said.Tarot can also be a medium for inner healing.
Rob has been called "crazy and fake" by non-believers, but he doesn't think that's fair – as a professional tarot reader, Rob never claims to give 100% accurate forecasts or consultations. Tarot is not marketed as a fool-proof tool either.
What about the assumption that “general and cold readings” are given to make tarot “more accurate?” Here, Rob takes a scene from the film, where Neo went to the Oracle for the first time, and she lied to him. She told Neo, “You’re not the one.” In the end, when he was the one, he said, “Why did you lie?” She said, “I told you just what you needed to hear.”
