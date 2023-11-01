Trusty trustee at your service

Jake Lanting, whom I became friends with after we both ended up under camp mentor Ebe Dancel, fitted the bill. He’s a guy you’d want to interact with once you go beyond just meeting some hitmakers and having selfies with them. He enjoys the company of other songwriters, willingly learns from them regardless of whether they have hits or have yet to score one, and sincerely extends help despite dealing with personal challenges himself.

Mr. Lanting expresses himself directly to the point. So when asked who he thinks should best join FILSCAP, he singled out the “legit songwriters na may mga puso, talent, at passion sa songs.” He is pertaining to those seriously writing, recording, and determinedly doing everything to get their songs on radio, social media, and public places.

Direk Maryo’s 2014 soap Niño made use of Jake’s composition “Liyab” as interpreted by Aicelle Santos. He shared, “I’ve always dreamt of becoming a songwriter. So one day I joined Metropop and my first composition got into the Top 100 out of almost 5,000 entries. Doon nagsimula na mas ma-inspire ako na magsulat at gumawa pa ng kanta.”

Jake’s personal success is only part of his beautiful story. His willingness to reach out to address other people’s concerns makes him a tunesmith whose glory shines even brighter after enjoying a good streak of his own.

