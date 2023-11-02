Trump’s adult sons to testify in fraud trial

Both are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, a sprawling network of companies managing residential and office skyscrapers, luxury hotels and golf courses around the world. If the trial advances on schedule, 77-year-old Donald Trump Sr will be questioned next Monday, a day shy of one year before the November 5, 2024 presidential election that he hopes will sweep him back into the White House.

Long associated with the family business, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump took control when their father entered the White House. They fervidly support their father, displaying loyalty on a daily basis in the media and on social networks.

The lawyers assert that the group’s assets, such as Trump Tower or the building at 40 Wall Street, had no objective value and that subjective valuations were sincere, and that banks did not lose any money by lending to the Trump Organization.

Regularly attending the hearings, Trump often holds mini press conferences in crowded court hallways, posing as the victim of judicial plotting, as in the four other cases in which he is criminally indicted, notably for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s attendance at the hearings is a sign of the stakes in the case. While conviction carries no jail term, the trial could result in Trump losing control of part of his real estate holdings, facing a $250 million fine and a ban on managing companies in New York state.

