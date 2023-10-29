Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim 'travel ban' at Jewish gathering

Donald Trump used a speech to a Republican Jewish convention Saturday to promise reimposition of a controversial travel ban that targeted a slew of mostly Muslim countries if he gets re-elected.

The former US leader was among several Republican hopefuls lining up at the gathering of influential Jewish donors to pledge unwavering support for Israel in its war against Hamas. The conflict between Israel and Hamas is “a fight between civilization and savagery, between decency and depravity, and between good and evil,” said Trump, who received the warmest response from attendees, as he took aim at the Biden administration and avoided criticizing his rivals.

DeSantis and others pointed to what they said was rising anti-Semitism on US college campuses, and proposed yanking funding for universities and canceling visas for pro-Palestinian foreign students.“Any student with a visa who calls for genocide should be deported.” headtopics.com

“As president I will change the official federal definition of anti-Semitism to include denying Israel’s right to exist,” said Haley, adding she would strip tax breaks from schools that do not combat anti-Semitism.

The organizers said the newly installed Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise would address the gathering on Saturday night.

