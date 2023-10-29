Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim 'travel ban' at Jewish gathering

"We will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country," Trump told the audience attending the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition.At the start of his presidency in 2017, Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on the entry of travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and, initially, Iraq and Sudan.

The former US leader was among several Republican hopefuls lining up at the gathering of influential Jewish donors to pledge unwavering support for Israel in its war against Hamas. The conflict between Israel and Hamas is "a fight between civilization and savagery, between decency and depravity, and between good and evil," said Trump, who received the warmest response from attendees, as he took aim at the Biden administration and avoided criticizing his rivals.

DeSantis and others pointed to what they said was rising anti-Semitism on US college campuses, and proposed yanking funding for universities and canceling visas for pro-Palestinian foreign students."Any student with a visa who calls for genocide should be deported." headtopics.com

The only woman in the race, Nikki Haley, Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, has evoked fears of anti-Semitic attacks on US soil. "College campuses are allowed to have free speech, but they are not free to spread hate that supports terrorism," she said. "Federal law requires schools to combat anti-Semitism. We will give this law teeth," she said.

"We will not stop standing by the side of the Israelis until they have won," he vowed, adding "There will be a ceasefire only when Hamas ceases to be a threat to Israel". "It's become clear to me: this is not my time," he said. "After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president." headtopics.com

