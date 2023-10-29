Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim 'travel ban' at Jewish gathering

"We will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country," Trump told the audience attending the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition.At the start of his presidency in 2017, Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on the entry of travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and, initially, Iraq and Sudan.

Trump told the event, held in Las Vegas, in the southwestern state of Nevada, that he would"defend our friend and ally in the State of Israel like nobody has ever." The former reality show host, the overwhelming favorite to win the party nomination to run against Biden next year despite facing multiple criminal prosecutions, spoke after sparking fury in recent weeks by describing Lebanon-based Islamist group Hezbollah as"very smart" and criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The only woman in the race, Nikki Haley, Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, has evoked fears of anti-Semitic attacks on US soil. "College campuses are allowed to have free speech, but they are not free to spread hate that supports terrorism," she said."Federal law requires schools to combat anti-Semitism. We will give this law teeth and we will enforce it." headtopics.com

Former vice president Mike Pence surprised the gathering Saturday when he announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, becoming the first major candidate to suspend his campaign.

