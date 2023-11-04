Trucks Transporting Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan

Trucks transporting Afghan refugees with their belongings are seen along a road towards the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border on November 3 following Pakistan’s government decision to expel people illegally staying in the country. More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Islamabad issued an ultimatum to 1.7 million people a month ago to leave or face arrest and deportation.

