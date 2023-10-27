Truck, inararo ang dalawang tindahan

Sapul sa video ang pagbangga ng isang dump truck sa hilera ng tindahan sa Teresa, Rizal. Dalawa ang sugatan sa insidente kabilang na ang driver ng truck.

Sapul sa video ang pagbangga ng isang dump truck sa hilera ng tindahan sa Teresa, Rizal. Dalawa ang sugatan sa insidente kabilang na ang driver ng truck.

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Rider dies after being run over by truck in MandaueSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cop sacked for viral traffic altercation with truck driver, helperGUMACA, Quezon – A police officer was relieved after he was involved in a traffic altercation with a truck driver and his helper that went viral on social media on Thursday afternoon, October 26, on the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Rizal, this town. Read more ⮕

2 women run over by prime mover truckTwo women were run over by a prime mover truck in Davao City, Philippines. One woman was killed instantly while the other suffered serious injuries. The driver of the truck was taken into custody by the local police. Read more ⮕

Army boxers bag five golds in ROTC GamesPhilippine Army asserted its dominance in boxing by clinching five gold medals in the 2023 ROTC Games National Championships inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Thursday, Oct. 26. Read more ⮕

Armymen sumipa ng 4 golds sa ROTC Games National Finals kickboxingIbinulsa ng Philippine Army ang apat sa anim na gold medals sa kickboxing finals ng 2023 ROTC Games National Championships kahapon sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. Read more ⮕

FEU, UST shoot for Final Four berths in Shakey's Super LeagueFar Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championships Season 2 quarterfinals this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕