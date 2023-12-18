Tropical Cyclone Kabayan Weakens into Tropical Depression

KABAYAN, the 11th tropical cyclone to have entered the Philippines this year, has weakened into a tropical depression and has made landfall over Manay town in Davao Oriental, said the state weather bureau on Monday, December 18, 2023.As of 10 a.m. Monday, the center of Kabayan was located in the vicinity of Caraga, Davao Oriental..

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Kabayan was packing 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.Kabayan was “almost stationary,” said the weather bureau.Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1 in several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao due strong winds that may bring “minimal to minor threat to life and propert





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tropical Depression Kabayan Approaching Mindanao and the VisayasTropical Depression Kabayan is slowly moving towards Mindanao and the Visayas. PAGASA advises areas in these regions to prepare for the approaching storm.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Tropical Storm Kabayan brings heavy rain to parts of Mindanao and the VisayasTropical Storm Kabayan (Jelawat) was bringing heavy rain to parts of Mindanao and the Visayas even before its expected landfall on Monday, December 18. PAGASA observes a 'southward shift' in the storm's track.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Julia super thankful nga uyab niya si Gerald: ‘He really makes me a better person’Mao rag di matinuod ang panagna sa kadaghanan nga di magdugay ang relasyon sa controversial celebrity couple nga si Gerald Anderson ug si Julia Barretto. In fairness, bisan pa sa padayong pagnenega sa mga bas... CDNDigital

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Tropical Depression Kabayan Approaching Mindanao and the VisayasTropical Depression Kabayan is slowly moving towards Mindanao and the Visayas. PAGASA advises areas in these regions to prepare for the approaching storm.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Tropical Storm Kabayan brings heavy rain to parts of Mindanao and the VisayasTropical Storm Kabayan (Jelawat) was bringing heavy rain to parts of Mindanao and the Visayas even before its expected landfall on Monday, December 18. PAGASA observes a 'southward shift' in the storm's track.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »