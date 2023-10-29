Tricycle driver’s son shares tips on how to ace electronics engineers licensure exam

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines– Curiosity for learning and drive for self-improvement pushed 23-year-old Jon Marc Torred to ace the October 2023 electronics engineers licensure examination. Jon Marc is the son of Jose Jonel Torred, a tricycle driver, and Maricar, a government employee in Bago, a city located more than 30 kilometers away from Bacolod City.

"After graduating senior high school, I had the fortune of being qualified for academic scholarships at the University of Saint La Salle and a scholarship," he said. "He or she should iron out the necessary fundamentals, especially in mathematics, as well as read more books related to electronics and communications," he said.

Torred said that creating a study plan is also effective to retain the things and concepts you learned in class to avoid cramming. Torred is still undecided on what career path he would pursue. But he plans to gain additional technical skills while he waits for the oath oath-taking ceremony to better equip himself with enough knowledge.